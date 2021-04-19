Harmony Achieves Market Cap of $1.14 Billion (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $170.36 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00066649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00020017 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00062872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00089781 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $358.95 or 0.00645679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,631.64 or 0.06532544 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,001,673,521 coins and its circulating supply is 9,408,717,521 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

