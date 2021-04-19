HashBX Market Capitalization Achieves $5.32 Million (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded up 384.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, HashBX has traded up 987.7% against the US dollar. HashBX has a total market capitalization of $5.32 million and $553.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashBX coin can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HashBX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00068433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00019798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00089897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.94 or 0.00669531 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00042316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

About HashBX

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashBX’s official website is hashbx.io . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

Buying and Selling HashBX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.