HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

NASDAQ HQY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,273. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,415.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $429,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,291,572.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $4,691,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,905,720. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,325 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,860,000 after buying an additional 1,105,119 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $70,568,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,503,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,007,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,941,000 after purchasing an additional 336,327 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.