HEIDI (HDI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $76.00

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 27% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One HEIDI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HEIDI has traded down 48.9% against the dollar. HEIDI has a total market cap of $757.23 and approximately $76.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About HEIDI

HEIDI (HDI) is a coin. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 coins and its circulating supply is 903,700 coins. The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch . HEIDI’s official Twitter account is @winston_graf and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEIDI is https://reddit.com/r/Heidicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HEIDI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

