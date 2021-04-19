Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Short Interest Update

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Hempfusion Wellness stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. Hempfusion Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40.
About Hempfusion Wellness
