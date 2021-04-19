Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Short Interest Update

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Hempfusion Wellness stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. Hempfusion Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40.

Get Hempfusion Wellness alerts:

About Hempfusion Wellness

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, manufactures, markets, and sells hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) and probiotic products in the United States. Its products include tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; probiotic enzymes and digestive capsules, and topical products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products that are versions of its hemp extract-based and probiotic products.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Hempfusion Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempfusion Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.