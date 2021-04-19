Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Hempfusion Wellness stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. Hempfusion Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40.

About Hempfusion Wellness

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, manufactures, markets, and sells hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) and probiotic products in the United States. Its products include tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; probiotic enzymes and digestive capsules, and topical products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products that are versions of its hemp extract-based and probiotic products.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Hempfusion Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempfusion Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit