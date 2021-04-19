HEROcoin (PLAY) Trading Down 38% This Week

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded down 38% against the dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.55 million and approximately $277,390.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00066110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00019017 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00088578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.98 or 0.00649442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00040864 BTC.

About HEROcoin

PLAY is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

