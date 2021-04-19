Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HIW. Robert W. Baird lowered Highwoods Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.83.

NYSE HIW opened at $43.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.73. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $45.89.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 123,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 33,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

