Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HIW. Robert W. Baird lowered Highwoods Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.83.

NYSE HIW opened at $43.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.73. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $45.89.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 123,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 33,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Analyst Recommendations for Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit