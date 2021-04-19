Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,408. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $85.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.84 and its 200-day moving average is $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $194,467,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,655,000 after buying an additional 808,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,200,000 after buying an additional 594,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Hologic by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,859,000 after buying an additional 553,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

