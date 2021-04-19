Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HOMB. Raymond James raised their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,779. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,553.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $243,610. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

