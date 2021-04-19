Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 2.4% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $53,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus increased their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Shares of HON traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.33. The stock had a trading volume of 61,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $232.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.62 and a 200 day moving average of $201.36. The company has a market cap of $160.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.