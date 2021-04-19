Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Holdings Increased by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 123.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 71,780 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.01. The stock had a trading volume of 119,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

