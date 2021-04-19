HOQU (HQX) Reaches Market Cap of $434,458.75

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 19th. HOQU has a market capitalization of $434,458.75 and $987,084.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HOQU has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00065593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00019527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00089130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.02 or 0.00637253 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00040305 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

