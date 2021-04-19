Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 18,507 Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.05% of Evolus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Evolus by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 171,499 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 878.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 88,845 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Evolus by 674.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 54,981 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in Evolus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Evolus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EOLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Evolus from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

