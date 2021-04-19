Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $94,000 in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equillium by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 47,618 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Equillium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Equillium by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equillium alerts:

EQ opened at $6.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.91. Equillium, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.71.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQ shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equillium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.35.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.