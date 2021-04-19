HT Partners LLC Purchases 139 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 0.2% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 133,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period.

BATS NOBL traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $88.81. The company had a trading volume of 456,466 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.10 and its 200 day moving average is $80.08. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

