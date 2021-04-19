Hudson Value Partners LLC Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.6% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.59. The company had a trading volume of 384,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,429,514. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.75 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

