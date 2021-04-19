Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,637 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,034 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,105,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,135,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 39,985 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RIO traded up $1.36 on Monday, hitting $86.15. 205,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,193. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.96. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $92.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

