Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.42.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $349.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,879. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $337.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.38. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $151.94 and a one year high of $353.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

