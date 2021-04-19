Hudson Value Partners LLC Invests $200,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Applied Materials by 5.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 903,162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $53,671,000 after purchasing an additional 46,654 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,018.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 113,827 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $1,589,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.76.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $4.01 on Monday, hitting $129.72. The stock had a trading volume of 606,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,435,470. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $119.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.85.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

