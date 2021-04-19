Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Stock Price Down 10%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) shares were down 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 2,523,693 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,649,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUTMF shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.