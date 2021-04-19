HYA Advisors Inc Has $4.36 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of HYA Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. HYA Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.24% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBND. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

FBND traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.80. 4,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,414. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $55.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.86.

