HYA Advisors Inc Invests $205,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,839,000 after acquiring an additional 250,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CSX by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,547 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after buying an additional 578,571 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Argus lifted their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

CSX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,985. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The stock has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day moving average is $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.