HYA Advisors Inc Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 49,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 271,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $32,502,000 after acquiring an additional 19,399 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23,645.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,059,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.39.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $125.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,919. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.97. The firm has a market cap of $221.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.