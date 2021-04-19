Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Short Interest Update

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the March 15th total of 966,400 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 175,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

In other news, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 24,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $102,349.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 9,900 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $70,389.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,921 shares of company stock worth $809,948.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYMC. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 8,895.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of HYMC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,360. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. Hycroft Mining has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $16.17.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Hycroft Mining will post -5.75 EPS for the current year.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

