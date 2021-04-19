I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Short Interest Update

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the March 15th total of 704,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of IMAB stock opened at $57.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97. I-Mab has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $65.94.

Get I-Mab alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in I-Mab by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in I-Mab in the third quarter worth $98,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in I-Mab by 4,023.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.