IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives $13.16 Average Target Price from Brokerages

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.16.

IAG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $347.50 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. Research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IAMGOLD by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,368 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,409,169 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 250,914 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $1,867,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 39,636,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after buying an additional 2,570,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 335,781 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

