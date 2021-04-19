Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Short Interest Update

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 877,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock worth $2,196,650 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICHR stock traded down $2.18 on Monday, reaching $56.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,275. Ichor has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.89. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 2.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ichor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

