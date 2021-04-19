ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $780.49 Million

Brokerages forecast that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will announce $780.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800.00 million and the lowest is $761.15 million. ICON Public reported sales of $715.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $760.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICON Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in ICON Public by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in ICON Public by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ICON Public by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.64. 491,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,566. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.53 and its 200 day moving average is $197.10. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $145.11 and a fifty-two week high of $223.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

