Ideaology Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.12 Million (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. Ideaology has a total market cap of $5.27 million and $1.12 million worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ideaology has traded down 37.8% against the dollar. One Ideaology coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000745 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00069378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00019861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00089629 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.14 or 0.00666807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00042643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

About Ideaology

Ideaology (IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,385,036 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

