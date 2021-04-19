IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target Raised to $34.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $600.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.11. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $24.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $46,168.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,583.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 165,745 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.