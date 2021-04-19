IG Group (LON:IGG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $959.24

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 959.24 ($12.53) and last traded at GBX 957.50 ($12.51), with a volume of 70386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 950 ($12.41).

Several analysts recently weighed in on IGG shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 833 ($10.88).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 859.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 821.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of £3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a GBX 12.96 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In related news, insider Robert Michael McTighe bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 828 ($10.82) per share, with a total value of £25,668 ($33,535.41). Also, insider Charlie Rozes bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 774 ($10.11) per share, with a total value of £30,960 ($40,449.44).

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

