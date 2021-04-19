IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of IGM Biosciences worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGMS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $59.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.82. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of -1.12. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IGMS. Truist lifted their price target on IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush lowered IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $155,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,492 shares of company stock valued at $404,367. Insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

