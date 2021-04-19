IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Short Interest Update

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the March 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Get IMAX alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $36,293.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,559 shares of company stock worth $195,464 over the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 1,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.70. 72,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,164. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.07. IMAX has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.29 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IMAX will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.