Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) shot up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.07. 5,805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 9,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28.

Imperial Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPMLF)

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.