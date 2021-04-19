Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Shares Up 3.6%

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Shares of Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) shot up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.07. 5,805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 9,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28.

Imperial Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPMLF)

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit