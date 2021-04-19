Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Lowered to C$33.00 at National Bank Financial

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$33.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.18.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$31.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.72. The company has a market cap of C$23.45 billion and a PE ratio of -12.63. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$14.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.5247588 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.78%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

