Incent (INCNT) Tops One Day Volume of $465,770.00

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, Incent has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One Incent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0875 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges. Incent has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and $465,770.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00063209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.78 or 0.00278980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004399 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00026485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.15 or 0.00660636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,985.49 or 0.99754568 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.48 or 0.00873496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

