Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Incyte by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,941 shares of company stock worth $3,808,402 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $82.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INCY. Truist began coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

