Independence Holdings Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on April 19th (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Independence’s (NASDAQ:ACQRU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, April 19th. Independence had issued 43,500,000 shares in its IPO on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $435,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Independence’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ ACQRU opened at $10.16 on Monday. Independence has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $10.73.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

