Independent Bank Group (IBTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Independent Bank Group to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $75.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.20. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.85. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.62%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,453,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $665,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,477.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,123 shares of company stock valued at $18,634,454. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IBTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

