Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Industrias Bachoco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE:IBA opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.48. Industrias Bachoco has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $48.47.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.64 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 4.54%. On average, analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter worth about $921,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, and marketing poultry such as chicken, eggs, pork, balanced feed, and other meat products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of pigs and balanced feed for animal consumption.

