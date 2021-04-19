Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) Shares Bought by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,288 shares during the quarter. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January comprises about 2.3% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned about 3.29% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NJAN. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Shares of NJAN stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,328. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $39.88.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.