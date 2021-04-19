Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.37% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 36,779 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $605,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at about $544,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $27.49 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76.

