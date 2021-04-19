Insider Buying: Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR) Insider Buys 100,000,000 Shares of Stock

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR) insider Stephen Baghdadi acquired 100,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$500,000.00 ($357,142.86).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.56.
Dateline Resources Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Dateline Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dateline Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.