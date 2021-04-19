Insider Buying: Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR) Insider Buys 100,000,000 Shares of Stock

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR) insider Stephen Baghdadi acquired 100,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$500,000.00 ($357,142.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.56.

Dateline Resources Company Profile

Dateline Resources Limited primarily engages in mining and exploration of gold properties in Australia, the United States, and Fiji. It owns interests in the Gold Links mine located in Colorado; Lucky Strike and Mineral Hill mines covering an area of approximately 350 acres; and Raymond and Carter mines comprising approximately 1,300 acres located in Colorado, the United States.

