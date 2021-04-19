Insider Buying: Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Insider Acquires £2,322.50 in Stock

Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) insider Iain Ferguson acquired 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of £464.50 ($606.87) per share, with a total value of £2,322.50 ($3,034.36).

Iain Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Iain Ferguson bought 500 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of £450.25 ($588.25) per share, for a total transaction of £225,125 ($294,127.25).

Shares of LON PNL opened at £468 ($611.44) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of £451.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of £452.73. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 17.46. Personal Assets Trust has a 12 month low of £418.30 ($546.51) and a 12 month high of £470 ($614.06).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.21%.

Personal Assets Trust Company Profile

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

