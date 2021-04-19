Insider Buying: Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Buys 12 Shares of Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) insider Graham Prothero purchased 12 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,221 ($15.95) per share, for a total transaction of £146.52 ($191.43).

VTY stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,231.50 ($16.09). The stock had a trading volume of 657,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,344. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,049.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 863.32. The firm has a market cap of £2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. Vistry Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,254.50 ($16.39).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on VTY. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,210 ($15.81) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vistry Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,061.57 ($13.87).

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

