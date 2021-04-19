Insider Selling: Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Insider Sells 19,714 Shares of Stock

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,275.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Paul Fillmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $4,643,175.75.

CHGG opened at $92.20 on Monday. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $34.93 and a one year high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.50 and its 200-day moving average is $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -461.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,002,000 after buying an additional 249,377 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,472,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,969,000 after buying an additional 466,328 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,854,000 after buying an additional 103,271 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,568,000 after buying an additional 431,515 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter worth about $113,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.78.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

