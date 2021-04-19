Insider Selling: Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Insider Sells £50,208.55 in Stock

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) insider Joanne Musselle sold 5,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 859 ($11.22), for a total transaction of £50,208.55 ($65,597.79).

Shares of HSX opened at GBX 860.20 ($11.24) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 871.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 941.62. Hiscox Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 635.40 ($8.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73.

Get Hiscox alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 973 ($12.71) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, March 29th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Hiscox to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 949.10 ($12.40).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.