Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ MEDP opened at $179.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.99 and its 200 day moving average is $141.49. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $190.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 1.35.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.67.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
