Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $179.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.99 and its 200 day moving average is $141.49. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $190.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,440,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,965,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,281,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,731,000 after acquiring an additional 185,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Medpace by 231,736.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,813,000 after acquiring an additional 113,551 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit