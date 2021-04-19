Insider Selling: NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CEO Sells 9,268 Shares of Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,598,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $158.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day moving average is $77.59.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 60,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 226.5% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 17,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 81,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,152,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 28,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

