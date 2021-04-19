Insider Selling: Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) CEO Sells $2,825,414.47 in Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $2,825,414.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,294,756.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $43.41 on Monday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -173.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Sonos by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SONO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

